The Swdl
‘Smart’ Red Blood Cells Could Address The Antibiotic Resistance Crisis, Scientists Say

Scientists conceal antibiotics within red blood cells for targeted treatment — a finding that could help tackle drug-resistant bacteria with fewer side effects.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Nov 1, 2022
Image Credit: Getty
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

