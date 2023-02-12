share
The Swdl
From 3D‑Printed Food to a Meal‑In‑A‑Pill: How Viable is the Future of Food?

Growing interest in alternative foods may force us to choose between nutrition and taste.

Ananya Singh
Mar 12, 2023
future of food
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

