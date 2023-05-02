share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Faster, Non‑Invasive Endometriosis Tests Are Finally in the Horizon

Endometriosis was first described in 1860. Only now do we have a non-invasive alternative to diagnosing it.

written by
Sneha Khedkar
published
Feb 11, 2023
how to test endometriosis
Image credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceHealth
AuthorSneha Khedkar

Sneha Khedkar is a freelance science journalist based out of Bangalore, India. She is interested in the intersection of science and society. After completing her Master's degree in Biochemistry, she worked as a research fellow for four years before switching lanes into science writing. Her website is https://www.snehakhedkar.com/ and Twitter handle is @sneha_khedkar.

Related