share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Suppressing Thoughts, Needs, and Emotions in Relationships Is Linked to Risk of Stroke for Women

The phenomenon known as self-silencing can take a physical toll.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 27, 2019
self-silencing in relationships
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthconflict
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related