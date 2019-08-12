share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Primer on Menorrhagia, or Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

People with menorrhagia often bleed twice as much, or more, than the average person’s period.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Sep 27, 2019
menorrhagia or heavy menstrual bleeding
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthperiods
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related