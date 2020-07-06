share
The Swdl
Netherlands Announces Country’s ID Cards Will No Longer Mention a Person’s Sex

LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups have welcomed the change, saying it will help people who get asked unnecessary and indiscreet questions.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 6, 2020
dutch identity cards sex
Image Credit: Wikipedia
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

