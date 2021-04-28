share
The Swdl
Female Sterilization in Kerala Is Touted as Empowering Women. It’s Really Just Misogyny in Disguise

The state’s soaring levels of gender-based violence, dowry-related deaths, and women’s mental health struggles suggest women still lack autonomy.

written by
Soja Subhagar
published
Apr 28, 2021
kerala female sterilization
Image Credit: Reuters/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
AuthorSoja Subhagar

Soja Subhagar is a Berlin-based activist, writer, and critical theorist; she's currently pursuing a Master's in education, gender and international development at University College London.

