The Swdl
Healthy Gums May Limit Risk of Severe Covid19 Infection, Research Suggests

Covid19 patients with periodontitis, a form of gum disease, were 8.8 times more likely to die than those without.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 26, 2021
can brushing teeth regularly prevent covid19
Image Credit: Getty Images
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

