share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Female Immune System Could Hold Key to Fighting Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders

Scientists are calling for more research into how women’s reproductive cycles make their immune systems unique.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jun 25, 2019
female immune system and reproductive cycle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthautoimmune disorders
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related