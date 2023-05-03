share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Father‑Child Bond Is Strongest When Fathers Prioritize Parenting Work Over Playtime

Study suggests helping with homework builds a stronger relationship than playing catch.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jun 24, 2019
father-child bond
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindattachment
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related