share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Families in India Are Getting Smaller, But Women Want Even Fewer Kids

A UN report shows women have an average of 2.3 children, but want only 1.8.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Oct 19, 2018
average family size in india
Photo courtesy of Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefamily
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related