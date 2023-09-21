share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Facial Serums Work Well Because Their Star Ingredients Are Highly Concentrated

Unlike thicker creams and oils, serums consist of smaller molecules that can more easily penetrate and heal skin.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Oct 11, 2019
do facial serums work
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbeauty
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related