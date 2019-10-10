share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Deaths of Children Under Age 5 Due to Malnutrition Declined Only by 2% in 20 Years

Adolescent pregnancies, poor nutritional care for mothers, and lack of a healthy diet are to blame, a report states.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Oct 10, 2019
malnutrition child deaths
Image Credit: USAID
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbabies
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related