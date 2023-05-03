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Polio Type 2 Hasn’t Re‑emerged. And Polio Vaccines Aren’t Contaminated.

Don’t fall for the WhatsApp rumors.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 8, 2018
polio vaccination in india
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BodiesHealthbabies
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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