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Why Babies Kick During Pregnancy (And What’s Normal)

They’re making a mental map of their body, among other things.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 12, 2018
baby kicks during pregnancy
Image courtesy of society6.com
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BodiesHealthbabies
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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