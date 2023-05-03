share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Babies Kick During Pregnancy (And What’s Normal)

They’re making a mental map of their body, among other things.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 12, 2018
baby kicks during pregnancy
Image courtesy of society6.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbabies
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related