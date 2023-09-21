share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study Confirms, Yet Again, Vaccines Do Not Cause Immune System ‘Overload’

Let’s put this myth to bed.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Mar 6, 2018
vaccine overload
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbabies
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related