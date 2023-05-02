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Europe Names Its First Disabled Astronaut

A former Paralympic athlete will participate in a feasibility study to see how disabled people can live and work in space.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 24, 2022
disabled astronaut
Image Credit: Reuters
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SocietyCulturedisability
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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