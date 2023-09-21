share
Europe Names Its First Disabled Astronaut

A former Paralympic athlete will participate in a feasibility study to see how disabled people can live and work in space.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 24, 2022
disabled astronaut
Image Credit: Reuters
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

