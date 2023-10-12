share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Episode 2: The K‑Drama Secret Ingredient

We break down the unique appeal of the K-drama and what makes South Korean culture aspirational for Indians.

hh_cover-art_ep2.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturegender
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Keep listening

Browse Series