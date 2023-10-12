share
The Swdl
Episode 5: Found in Translation

Who is a translator fan and why are they so important? In this episode, we describe the politics of translator fandom, and discuss the Indian fans translating Korean content into regional languages.

hh_cover-art_ep5.jpg
SocietyCulturegender
The Swaddle Team

