share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Employers May Favor People They See In Person. How Does This Impact Pandemic Work Culture?

The current hybrid work culture raises urgent questions about how embedded “proximity bias” is in workspaces.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Sep 11, 2021
work in person
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturework
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related