share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Quick Chats, Interruptions at Work Help Create a Sense of Belonging: Study

“… people feel like they belong when others come and talk to them or ask them questions, even while being distracted from their tasks,” researchers said.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 5, 2021
sense of belonging at work
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindcovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related