share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Emojis Could Bridge Crucial Doctor‑Patient Communication Gaps: Experts

“Emojis could help treating children, disabled patients with communication impairments, and bridge language barriers.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 8, 2021
use of emoji in doctor patient communication
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcommunication
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related