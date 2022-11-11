share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Electrical Stimulation Restores Ability to Walk in People With Paralysis

The findings are a first step towards developing targeted treatment and improving quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Nov 11, 2022
walking after paralysis
Image Credit: NeuroRestore
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceHealth
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related