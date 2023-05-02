share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Tech Turned Away From Progressiveness

A movement whose ideological renaissance happened during the hippie movements of the 60s became a tool for authoritarianism, inequality. How did we get here?

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 9, 2022
tech right wing
Image credits- Bloomberg/Getty/The New York Times
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureTechElon Musk
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related