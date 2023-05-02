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A VR Headset Can Kill a User Who Dies in a Game

Virtual reality is used in war-like and war contexts already — and it could gamify violence even more if we don’t pay attention.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 8, 2022
virtual reality
Image Credit: Palmer Luckey
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FutureTechconflict
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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