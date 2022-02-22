share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Earth Itself May Be an Intelligent Being, Suggests New Theory

“Planetary intelligence is measured by the capacity of life on a planet to sustain itself in perpetuity,” the researchers wrote.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Feb 22, 2022
can planets be intelligent
Image Credits: NASA/ Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related