share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Our Brains Have Specific ‘Math Neurons,’ New Study Finds

“This study marks an important step towards a better understanding of one of our most important symbolic abilities, namely calculating with numbers.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 21, 2022
math neurons in our brains
Image Credits: Getty/ PNGtree
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencebrain health
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related