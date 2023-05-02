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Our Brains Have Specific ‘Math Neurons,’ New Study Finds

“This study marks an important step towards a better understanding of one of our most important symbolic abilities, namely calculating with numbers.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 21, 2022
math neurons in our brains
Image Credits: Getty/ PNGtree
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FutureSciencebrain health
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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