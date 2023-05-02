share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Offenders Feel Like ‘Victims’ When They Are Denied Forgiveness

“[Offenders] interpret non-forgiveness as both a norm violation and a threat to their sense of power,” explain scientists.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 18, 2022
why people feel entitled to apology
Image Credit: Adobe Stock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceforgiveness
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related