share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Domestic, Unmarried Partnerships or Queer Relationships’ Also Constitute a Family: Supreme Court

“These manifestations of love and families may not be typical but they are as real as their traditional counterparts,” the court observed.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 29, 2022
is queer marriage legal in india
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticefamily
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related