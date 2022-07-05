share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Cannabis Users Are Likely To Be Nicer, More Empathetic: Study

“[Cannabis users] care about human beings in a benign way that, presumably, is a tremendous benefit to society.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 5, 2022
5-july-cannabis-editorial.jpg
Image Credit: PMG Image/Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcannabis
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related