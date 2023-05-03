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Your Dry Cleaned Clothing Is Trying to Kill You

Perc, the chemical behind dry cleaning, is a known carcinogen and neurotoxin.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 7, 2019
perchloroethylene dry cleaning
Image courtesy of Jeremy Brooks
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Tags
BodiesHealthcancer
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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