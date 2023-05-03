The Buzz Cut: Dutee Chand Leads The Way For Queer Indian Athletes

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

23-year-old sprinter Dutee Chand announced last week that she was in a same-sex relationship and will fight to marry her “soulmate,” making her India’s first openly gay athlete.

*

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage was recently the victim of a hit and run.. by a milkshake, which he denounced as political violence. The question remains — is throwing a milkshake at someone harmful, or just plain rude?

*

She was never going to stop at Fenty. Rihanna became the first black woman to open a luxury fashion house in Paris, amidst adulation from her fans and criticism from some calling her brand elite and inaccessible.

*

American musician Moby wrote in his memoir that he dated 18-year-old Natalie Portman, which the actress denied, and called the then older Moby “creepy.” What ensued is the musician’s vehement insistence on the verity of his experience, which many women found emblematic of creepy men who wouldn’t understand hints or take no for an answer.

*

Fleabag, a dark comedy about a nihilistic protagonist working through grief and life, came out with a season two to almost universal aplomb. The show is replete with satisfying confrontations with an evil stepmother, a hot priest, and plenty of one-on-one time with creator and actor, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

*

Prada joins a long line of luxury fashion houses, such as Gucci, Chanel, Burberry, Versace, to go fur free in its efforts to be more environmentally conscious. Critics say it’s been a long time coming.

*

In the next 30 years, approximately 143 million people on the planet will become climate refugees, no longer able to exist sustainably in their homes. While the prediction was made by the World Bank last year, researchers are trying to make reliable models, but only with educated guesses of what’s about to come.

*

I.M. Pei, a celebrated architect who died this week, is best known for creating the glass pyramid outside the Louvre museum in Paris. This is how the city came to terms with the structure.

*

John Waters, American film director, comedian, art collector and connoisseur of all things trash, talks queerness, his new memoir Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder, and why filth is still important.