share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Dutee Chand Leads The Way For Queer Indian Athletes

Plus, does throwing a milkshake at someone constitute violence?

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 25, 2019
The Buzz Cut
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related