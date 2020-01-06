share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Women Caught Up in the Delhi Violence

Women have been at the heart of protests against CAA-NRC – and are bearing the brunt of the discriminatory laws and resulting violence.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 27, 2020
women delhi violence
Image Credit: Shrishti Malhotra
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityconflict
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related