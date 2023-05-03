share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indian Scientists Slam Centre’s Calls for Research Into Cow Dung Benefits

It’s a naked attempt by the Indian government to push the narrative of “special status of Indian cows,” Indian scientists write.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 20, 2020
indian scientists cow dung
Image Credit: Payel Majumdar
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsResearch
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related