share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Cultures in Which Following Rules Is Important Have Fared Better Amid the Pandemic: Study

In societies where rule-breaking is more acceptable, governments and the public have been slow to adopt Covid19 precautions like masking.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 2, 2021
which country did better in Covid19 pandemic
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecovid19
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related