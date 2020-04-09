share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pharma Firms Unprepared for the 10 Infectious Diseases Likely to Cause Next Pandemic: Report

“Nipah virus is another emerging infectious disease that causes great concern. … Nipah could blow any moment.”

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 27, 2021
what will cause the next pandemic
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsHealth
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related