The Swdl
Karnataka Govt Scraps Textbook Chapter After Brahmin Board Says it ‘Hurts Religious Sentiments’

The sections described how Jainism and Buddhism flourished in the Vedic period because of the inaccessibility of Brahmin rituals.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Feb 22, 2021
brahmin board textbooks
Image Credit: Getty
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

