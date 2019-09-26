share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

It’s Time We Stop Dismissing Content That Is Propaganda

Today, everything is propaganda — from feminism to nationalism. It doesn’t mean we stop engaging with it.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Mar 13, 2020
is propaganda used today
Image Credit: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPolitics
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related