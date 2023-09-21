share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Could Air Pollution Be Affecting Your Ability to Dream?

Dreaming might only be a privilege for those with air purifiers.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Aug 21, 2019
air pollution and dreams
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthair pollution
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related