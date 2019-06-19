share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Women’s Work’ Spotlights the Domestic Help Who Make Working Motherhood Possible

“I never hear anybody point out the plainest truth that this model for women’s emancipation depends, itself, upon a permanent underclass of impoverished women.”

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jun 19, 2019
women's work megan k stack
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societydomestic laborwomen & work
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related