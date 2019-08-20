share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why We’re Not All Drinking Ocean Water Yet

Desalination is still expensive and bad for the environment.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Aug 20, 2019
turn seawater to drinking water
Image Credit: Vicki McKenna
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthEnvironment
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related