The Swdl
Early Humans May Have Survived the Winter by Sleeping Through It, Fossils Show

Researchers suggest early humans hibernated after discovering fossils that show bone growth stopped for months at a time every year.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Dec 21, 2020
did early humans hibernate
Image Credit: Javier Trueba
