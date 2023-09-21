share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Water Is Now a Traded Commodity; Can It Still Be a Human Right, Too?

A water futures market is likely in India, but it must be one that prioritizes citizens’ rights to freshwater.

written by
Shashikant Yadav
published
Dec 12, 2020
water futures in india
Image Credit: Alamy / Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorShashikant Yadav

Shashikant Yadav is an energy and water policy researcher currently affiliated with the Central European University, Vienna. He writes about environmental justice, ecocide law, and illiberal democracy.

Related