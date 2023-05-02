share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Japan Is Investing Billions in AI‑Matchmaking for Its Citizens. But Can Algorithms Really Predict Love?

Research shows no matter how good the algorithm, there’s no formula for love.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Dec 16, 2020
does AI matchmaking work
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechartificial intelligence
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related