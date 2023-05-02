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How the ‘Neutral’ Indian Accent Erases Our Histories

Indian-English accents differ by region — but class-caste dominance coupled with globalized work cultures shapes what the “right” one is.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 27, 2022
indian accent
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyCultureaccent
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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