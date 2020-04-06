share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Centre’s Insurance Scheme for Healthcare Workers Covers Death, Not Treatment Costs

Without adequate PPE supplies, healthcare workers are at dire risk and will need their own care covered.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Apr 6, 2020
centre's scheme for healthcare workers
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related