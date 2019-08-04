share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Is Cutting Bangs or Shaving Your Head A Common Reaction to a Crisis?

These haircuts reflect our intense need to be impulsive when we can’t control what’s happening around us.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Apr 3, 2020
shaving your head quarantine
Image credit: Depositphotos
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindcoronavirus
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related