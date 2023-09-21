share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Bacterial Vaginosis: a Genital Infection That’s Difficult to Catch

Bacterial vaginosis is common and mild, but like any infection, it requires treatment.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Apr 6, 2020
what is bacterial vaginosis
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbacterial vaginosis
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related