share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Celebrities, Please Stop Lashing Out at Your Critics

When criticism is mistaken for hate, it lowers the level of popular discourse.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 2, 2019
Celebrities' relationship with critics olivia munn
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplecelebrity
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related