share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Do We Still Worship Celebrities in 2018?

We should question how much power we give people we’ve never met.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
May 24, 2018
celebrities #metoo
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulture
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related